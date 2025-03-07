Woods Hole institutions rally to protect sciences 

With the Trump administration promising and carrying out deep cuts to funding, some 600 people gathered in a windy Woods Hole Friday afternoon in a park overlooking Vineyard Sound to rally in support of the sciences.

Scientists and researchers from six federal and nonprofit science institutions that operate out of the small Cape Cod village — many that provide services to the Island — came carrying signs reading “Grab ‘em by the data,” “Research a better president” and “You can’t plan a Cape Cod vacation without a forecast.”

Speakers, including former senior science advisor to the Obama administration, John Holdren, took defiant tones, noting that science is integral to the prosperity and health of the country and planet, and that funding for the work should be protected.

As Holdren explained, six scientific institutions in Woods Hole employ 2,000 people with an additional 500 in the summer, with a combined budget of $500 million. Three-quarters of that, he said, is funded by the government. That funding goes to a variety of research from marine biology to studying the impacts of climate change.

“Today, this flow of benefits is at risk,” he said. “I don’t think anyone can predict how far those cuts will go… But it is clear that the damage to the science in Woods Hole could be large.”

The rally comes as the mood has been grim around the hallways in the Woods Hole labs, according to many in attendance, with president Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, making cuts to agencies that have led to hundreds of job losses across federal science institutions including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey. A total of 800 NOAA workers have been reported to be laid off across the country, but the extent in Woods Hole is unclear.

The demonstration was planned in accordance with rallies held around the country, including in Washington, DC where thousands were reported to have gathered on Friday.

Many attending Friday’s rally in Woods Hole said that they felt their spirits lifted.

Max Holmes, president and CEO of the Woodwell Climate Research Center — a nonprofit that focuses on climate change — said that while they have not yet been hit significantly by any federal spending cuts, staff are worried for what’s to come. “We are all feeling that acutely,” he said, referring to many local workers laid off at NOAA and U.S.G.S.

“Amazing, dedicated, hardworking, smart people who have built their careers here, or who have wanted to build their careers here — fired for no reason. That’s devastating,” Holmes said.

But Holmes said that he felt grateful for the show of support on Friday. “I’m hopeful that people standing up and speaking out and rallying can start to make a difference.”

The Research Center has helped on a number of projects on the Vineyard, including an effort to track carbon storage on the Island and find solutions to adapt. Other Woods Hole organizations have also partnered with Vineyard initiatives going back decades. The Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe partners with NOAA’s marine mammal stranding network; a WHOI scientist came to the Island to foster interest in a career in the sciences in high school students, and WHOI also helped commission an active coastal observatory off of South Beach, called the Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Observatory. There are also a number of water quality projects involved on the Island.

Aside from Woodwell, WHOI, NOAA, and USGS, other institutions operating out of Woods Hole include the Marine Biological Laboratory and Sea Education Association.