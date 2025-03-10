Traffic among chief concerns over 60-unit Edgartown development

The Martha’s Vineyard commission held the first public hearing for its review of Edgartown Gardens on Thursday, a sizable housing project for ages 55 and up on Upper Main Street.

The proposal is to create a total of 60 units — or nearly 100 bedrooms — for ownership in ten separate buildings; 12 of the units would be considered affordable. Also in the plans are 88 residential parking spaces, a community building, and a pool.

Commissioners and residents expressed concern both over an increase in traffic the project could bring to nearby roads, as well as nitrogen contributions to the impaired Edgartown Great Pond.

The hearing took place at the commission’s Old Stone Building last Thursday. No decisions were made except to continue the public hearing on April 17. The regional planners are considering the project as a development of regional impact after accepting a referral from Edgartown’s building department.

Applicant Edgartown Gardens LLC, managed by local business owner and select board member Michael Donaroma and developer William Cumming, is seeking a comprehensive permit from the town, but first will have to go through commission review. The project would replace the Donaroma’s Nursery operation in Edgartown, which would relocate to Oak Bluffs.

Commission staff estimated that the 96-bedroom project would contribute 29.99 kilograms of nitrogen per year to Edgartown Great Pond if connected to town sewer systems. Commission staff is awaiting a town wastewater letter indicating the project’s ability to connect to sewer, and the amount of flow to be allowed.

Congested roads were another topic of concern from commissioners and the public. As per the proposal, Edgartown Gardens’ residents will access their homes via an existing driveway from Upper Main Street and another driveway from Chase Road. Developers have proposed a 22-foot curb cut onto Chase Road and use of an existing 24-foot curb cut onto Main Street.

Project advocates on Thursday said that there would be a reduction in traffic with the proposed building compared to the area’s current business use. But residents nearby disagreed.

Fred Farmley of Edgartown spoke about difficulty using the four-way intersection near Stop & Shop, as well as on nearby Chase Road. “It makes Five Corners look good,” he said of the intersection. “There are schoolchildren coming from that neighborhood … walking on the road,” he added, noting that that congestion will grow worse with this development. “Chase Road at its widest point is 22 feet wide. No sidewalks, no lighting, no restrictions as far as vehicle size or weight, three S-turns.”

Edgartown Gardens consultant Daniel LaCivita did say before public comment that he expected a reduction in traffic once the project is finished compared to current uses in the area. The Project is expected to generate approximately 39 percent fewer vehicle trips on an average weekday, he told commissioners.

Residents did criticize the fact that the study was conducted in May, however. “You might as well have done it on Christmas Day,” said Richard Heller.

If the Edgartown Gardens project is approved as proposed, it will provide affordable housing in 20 percent of its units. A dozen units would be permanently deed-restricted to people aged 55 and up who earn below 50% AMI. The project’s market-rate units are expected to sell for $950,000 (for a one-bedroom) and $1,100,000 (two-bedroom), while affordable rate units are expected to sell for $83,000 (one-bedroom) to $92,000 (two-bedroom).

The developer is also interested in working with the town to give preference to Edgartown employees, businesses, and residents for up to 70% of its affordable units, the maximum allowed by law, according to project attorney Jason Talerman of firm Mead, Talerman & Costa.

Lighting was also discussed on Thursday. Commissioner Ben Robinson of Tisbury suggested mitigating lighting spillover into adjacent properties, and adding more bike storage and more electric vehicle chargers. According to developers’ proposal, six electric vehicle chargers are proposed, and the project would not use fossil fuels and would be solar-ready.

Project documents are available at the commission’s webpage for the review.