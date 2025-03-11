Mass General Brigham announces more layoffs 

The parent company of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has announced another round of layoffs across its hospital system, though details of how the Island institution has been impacted remain unclear.

Mass General Brigham CEO Anne Klibanski sent out a letter on Monday morning notifying staff of the second bout of layoffs, the Boston Globe reported. According to the Globe’s sources, around 1,500 positions may be cut out of 82,000 employees across Mass General Brigham’s network.

The details of which hospitals would see those impacts were not reported, and local hospital officials have deferred all questions to the hospital’s corporate office.

The healthcare system began the largest layoff in its history last month across its hospitals, primarily firing managerial and administrative positions. This was a part of an effort to shore up a projected $250 million budget shortfall and to restructure the organization. Officials with the hospital network have stated that clinical and patient-facing roles would not be cut by the layoffs.

Information on how many workers have been laid off is sparse and MGB has not publicly stated how many of its employees will be cut. But, the announcement earlier this year hit Nantucket Cottage Hospital hard. The Nantucket Current reported several high-ranking staff, including the chief nurse and the vice president for community medicine, had been laid off from Nantucket Cottage Hospital. The newspaper Foster’s Daily Democrat reported that Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in New Hampshire had fired staff from the layoffs, and it is the only other hospital in the MGB system with this confirmation by the press to have staff cuts, although how many is uncertain.

MGB’s restructuring plan is expected to be completed this month.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Spokesperson Gregory Mathis referred all questions from the Times to Michael Morrison, Mass General Brigham spokesperson.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board of trustees members Rebecca Haag and Paulo DeOliveira also referred the Times to hospital spokespeople. Other members of the board were not immediately available for comment.

Morrison said he did not have specific numbers for staff cuts. “These actions affect entities across the entire Mass General Brigham system,” he said. He did not confirm whether or deny if any staff had been cut from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Although Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials are maintaining silence regarding whether layoffs have hit their staff, Island Health Care CEO Cynthia Mitchell said this shouldn’t be interpreted as the local hospital being less community-oriented than before — a complaint that has been raised by some Vineyarders in recent years. Rather, she highlighted that Martha’s Vineyard Hospital leadership would need to follow the policies of Mass General Brigham as a subsidiary healthcare provider.

“They’ve been very supportive and facilitative,” Mitchell said of the Vineyard hospital, saying hospital leaders have regularly met with local partners throughout and after the COVID pandemic to serve Islanders.

Mass General Brigham officials have said that the layoffs will improve the long-term financial stability of the organization and eliminate redundant roles while improving staff efficiency and patient care.

If you have been impacted by the Mass General Brigham layoffs or know someone who has, send us a note at editor@mvtimes.com or eunki@mvtimes.com.