Richard Carr

Richard Arnold Carr (“Dick”) of Oak Bluffs quietly passed away at the age of 93 on March 2, 2025, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, surrounded by his children.

Dick was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., son of Morris and Dorothy (Jones) Carr. He spent most of his childhood on Martha’s Vineyard, a place always held close to his heart. A proud veteran, Dick served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Intrepid, where he was a chef and recognized as a valued diver, allowing him to enjoy his love of the water and travel.

As a youngster during World War II, Dick would walk the railroad tracks that passed several football fields in front of the house and pick up spilled coal. This would be used to heat and cook in the house. After the war, Dick enjoyed working at the family business, Darling’s Popcorn Store in Oak Bluffs. He just had that innate nature to walk up to anyone and have a conversation. As a teenager, he rode a shark, and even made the newspaper. He was one of the first divers on Martha’s Vineyard, and he loved treasure hunting. Dick joined his cousin Arne searching for lost boats and aircraft in the New England waters. He was thrilled to perform a dive in search of the 1918 wreck of the Port Hunter off North Island; it’s a treacherous dive because of the current between Martha’s Vineyard, Elizabeth Islands, and Cape Cod. One of his favorite trips was with Arne, salvaging the shipwreck of the Auguste off Nova Scotia, which was lost in the late 1700s. Anyone who knew Dick heard about this trip.

Dick retired early after a long career at Pratt and Whitney, and relocated back home to Martha’s Vineyard. He loved shellfish; this is where he was able to enjoy quahoging, an activity he would indulge in with all family members and visitors. He also went picking beach plums with his sister. She would make jelly; he would make beach plum liqueur.

He enjoyed helping people, gardening and bringing his tomatoes to hospital staff and others throughout the Island. A friend’s roof needed to be done; you could find Dick up there helping. He once walked into a restaurant to dine, and found the staff shorthanded. He grabbed an apron and helped serve people. His kindness was also shown to animals. When a family of ducks needed a new home, he relocated them to a larger pond, and when he turned and started to walk away, you could see the ducks lined up following behind him. His humor was well-known; later in life he would ask family and friends to smuggle his favorite beer into the hospital.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Henrietta Brewer House for their support and kindness, and to Jessica (“Jess”) Walsh, R.N., of Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, for her compassionate end-of-life care.

Dick leaves his four children, Sandra Carr and her partner Ersin Dur of Somerville, Jeffrey Carr and his wife Denise of Suffield, Conn., Cynthia Pollack and her husband Howard of Davie, Fla., and Preston Carr and his wife Lisa of Ware; three grandchildren, Kirstin Carr of Enfield, Conn., Jonathan Kohavi of Plantation, Fla., and Preston Carr II of Worcester. He is survived by his sister, Katharine Colon, of Vineyard Haven; by Gertrude (Daigle) Carr of Danielson, Conn., his former wife and mother of his children; his recently estranged wife, Verna Carr, of Oak Bluffs; two stepchildren, Kym Cyr of Oak Bluffs, and Joseph (“Buddy”) Maulucci and wife Peggy of Plainville, Conn.; three stepgrandchildren, Sean Cyr of Georgia, Joseph Maulucci of Sturbridge, and Michael Maulucci of Plainville; his cousin and close friend Harris (“Arne”) Carr of Pocasset; and by cherished friend Jim Welsch of Chilmark.

In accordance with Dick’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.