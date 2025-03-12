Girls hockey team awarded for sportsmanship

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls ice hockey team has been awarded the James F. Mulloy Ice Hockey Team Sportsmanship Award.

The honor, presented by Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches’ Association, recognizes teams that exemplify outstanding sportsmanship, integrity, and respect for the game

A statement from the school’s administration said that the team’s commitment to fair play and teamwork, and their dedication both on and off the ice has distinguished them among teams across the state.

“This award is a testament to the character and leadership of our players, coaches, and supporters,” said principal Sara Dingley in a press release to the Times. “We are incredibly proud of the way they have represented MVRHS and the values of our school community.”

The team will be formally recognized at the MIAA State Finals at TD Garden on Sunday, March 16.