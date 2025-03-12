Public comment reopened on State Forest plan

State officials announced on Wednesday they have reopened a public comment period for a controversial project to clear some 175 acres of white pine trees in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

Leaders with Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) provided an overview of the project on Wednesday along with the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest Task Force, which includes the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and other local conservation groups. DCR officials, after fielding concerns about the plan from Island residents, said they are encouraging locals to participate in the newly opened public comment portal on their website, which will be live for the next two weeks and closed on March 26th. The public can comment here.

The cutting plan presentation on Wednesday was attended by many locals who were against the plan and called for more community engagement.

The comments for DCR’s plan to restore acreage in the State Forest to a sandplain environment had previously been opened in 2022, but was closed before any Island residents chimed in. Many locals said they weren’t aware of the plan before November of 2024, when DCR Forester Paul Gregory hosted a walk through the forest and presented the project.

In recent months, DCR’s plan for the State Forest has gotten Island-wide attention — a video circulating on social media that showed an aerial view of the forest in question, posted by Michael Blanchard, has reached nearly 17,000 views across his platforms. An attached change.org campaign to halt the plan has received over a thousand signatures of support.

Blanchard was present at Wednesday’s cutting plan, and brought attention to the efforts to halt the project. “I’m asking for an opportunity to sit at the table to have these discussions,” he implored the DCR’s representatives, who primarily attended over Zoom.

The State Forest project is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2025, and will take place in the off-season. According to DCR’s representatives, it will require active management of the area after the white pine trees are removed.