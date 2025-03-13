Appreciation for former MVRHS teacher Murphy

To the Editor:

We recently learned of the passing of one of our leading faculty members, Barbara Murphy. In the 1980s and ’90s, Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter each recognized the Regional High School as a national model. Barbara was at the center of this accomplishment.

As a principal faculty member, she met weekly with other department chairs to plan our future, and was always looking for ways to expand foreign language offerings, distance learning, and foreign travel. She held a number of social events at her home for colleagues

She was one of the few who was elected Teacher of the Year by administration and staff. When Massachusetts named Martha’s Vineyard Regional as one of the top high schools, it was appropriate that she was selected to attend the state award ceremony

Educators like Barbara Murphy raised our standards. She devoted her life to helping her students and assisting her colleagues; to preparing tomorrow’s lessons and improving the quality of instruction in us all.

Barbara, for the gifts of your life and learning that you showered on our students and school in an exceptional teaching career, we thank you.

Greg Scotten



Dr. Gregory Scotten was principal of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 1979 to 1999. –Ed.