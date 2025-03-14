Commissioners wary of 100-unit Oak Bluffs development 

1 of 4

Local regulators are worried about an increase in traffic from a 100-unit development in Oak Bluffs, some even suggesting that the roundabout might need to be expanded to accommodate an expected increase in congestion. There were also concerns raised over the size of the 132-bedroom Green Villa, which would also include commercial shops in the complex and possibly three-story buildings.

At its Thursday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took no action on the 132-bedroom Green Villa 40B housing project and will continue its public hearing of the proposed project at a later date.

The applicants are proposing to build a mixed-use development consisting of apartments, duplexes, and four commercial spaces on 71, 77, and 79 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road — near Island Housing Trust’s recently developed, 60-unit Tackenash Knoll. Additionally, the project would include 210 parking spaces, 144 of which will be for the residents.

The developers are also the applicants behind the proposed 60-unit Edgartown Gardens project near the Triangle, where a spike in traffic was among the concerns from residents and commissioners.

William Cumming, principal of Falmouth-based development firm Atwood Co., said the goal with Green Villa was to find a way to build the project without subsidies or market-rate housing, with most of the units set aside for workers earning 150 percent of the area median income.

While commissioners scrutinized the project on Thursday, a major concern raised was the amount of traffic that would be generated.

A trip generation summary from Andover-based firm Vanasse & Associates states a total of 1,812 new trips a week would be generated in Oak Bluffs.

Daniel LaCivita, a traffic engineer for the project, said the shops in the project would generate most of that traffic, as opposed to the residential units. A traffic study by the firm states its analysis included consideration for peak summer traffic in July and August.

The developers said they will address the traffic concerns at the next meeting. Developers also proposed making a bus stop for the project, but commissioners suggested they should discuss with Island Housing Trust about sharing its bus stop for Tackenash Knoll rather than creating a new one.

Brian Smith, Oak Bluffs commissioner, said the developers offered to help find options to mitigate increased traffic, but fell short in actually offering to pay for the changes. These included boosting the existing roundabout in the town to two lanes and to create a new roundabout at County Road, both of which Smith said would require a review by the commission.

“I don’t see how we pass this without passing your modification,” Smith said, referring to the proposed roundabout adjustments.

Cumming said that while they could “easily downsize the project,” this would mean forgoing the workforce unit model they’ve developed; they would have to rely instead on market-rate units to subsidize affordable housing.

Cumming said 75 of the units would be reserved for workers making up to 150 percent of the area median income, which would be $185,700 for a household of three people according to the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority. Half of these units would be reserved for businesses. The remaining 25 units would be for individuals making up to 80 percent of the area median income, or $90,500 for a household of three. Additionally, the units would be built on a smaller scale to not rely on market-rate housing.

While subject to change based on factors like the area median income and mortgage rates, Cumming shared the proposed sale prices for units:

One-bedroom units: $187,591 for 80 percent cap and $574,442 for the 150 percent cap.

Three-bedroom units: $228,326 for 80 percent cap and $710,085 for 150 percent cap.

Cumming underscored the developers were trying to push the project forward to tackle the Vineyard’s “dysfunctional [housing] market.”

Although the developers say these are deed-restricted units and a large portion was being sold to businesses, who would then rent to their employees, some commissioners wanted a larger portion of the workforce units to go to individuals rather than businesses.

“If you want to sell 10 percent to businesses … or nonprofits like the hospital, that’s not unreasonable to lay off some of your risk,” Doug Sederholm, West Tisbury commissioner, said. “But to sell half of them [to businesses]? It takes me aback.”

And while Robert Luntz, the project architect, said “Vineyard-vernacular materials” like cedar shingles would be used to construct the buildings, there were concerns whether the project’s proposed scale, which include three-story structures, would fit with the character of the Island. Michael Kim, the governor’s appointee to the commission, asked for the applicants to return with information of comparable projects on the Island.

So far, there haven’t been letters of support for the project from the public.

Joan Malkin, the former Chilmark commissioner, continued the trend of opposition as a member of the public by saying Green Villa was far too dense for the Island and while it would make a “big dent” to the Island’s housing crisis, it would attract more people to the Vineyard from elsewhere.

“This is so overwhelming it is inconsistent with the Island’s character,” she said.

The Green Villa hearing will be continued on April 10.