Karin Magid, former owner of Red Pony Farm, passed away on Feb. 17, 2025. She was born on August 31, 1943, to Maurice Magid and Erika Stolzberg Magid in White Plains, N.Y.

Karin grew up near Scarsdale, studied at Sarah Lawrence College, lived in France, had a film career in England alongside her former husband Michael, and went on to operate an antique business–cum–dressage barn on Martha’s Vineyard. She was a force and an enigma: a cat, dog, and horse lover, chain smoker, and avid reader with a sharp sense of humor.

The Red Pony was a magical place for the budding horseback rider, and there will never be another barn like it. Countless children took their first lessons in the ring that Karin so thoughtfully designed. While she could be challenging, she became a maternal figure for many of the girls who worked at the farm. She would invite them up to her home above the stables and spend hours during busy summer days giving advice, talking through challenges, and sharing tidbits of wisdom from her many past lives. Over the years, she consistently placed an emphasis on mentoring young people in the art of proper horse care. She will be remembered as placing her animals’ well-being above all else.

Once a prominent Vineyard fixture, she arrived in Portugal as part of her post-retirement “world tour.” The COVID pandemic hit shortly thereafter, and, having found a welcoming community in Sintra, she decided to stay. She rediscovered her love of painting, and spent her final days making art, learning Portuguese, tracking politics, reading up on the latest medical research, and taking care of her three cats.

She is survived by her brother Paul, sister Susana, goddaughter Katrina, stepsons Simon and Daniel, and many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by Michael Grigsby, of whom she remained deeply fond, despite the ending of their marriage.

Karin will be greatly missed.