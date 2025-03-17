Kayaker paddles over submerged Beach Road

When heavy rain drenches Martha’s Vineyard, flooding at Five Corners sometimes feels inevitable.

But under the elements on Monday morning, the rising water wasn’t the only spectacle in the Vineyard Haven streets. As cars slowly, and partially submerged, drove down Beach Road, 25-year-old Island resident Ben deBettencourt took a more whimsical approach, paddling a friend’s kayak through the flooded intersection.

1 of 3

He wasn’t trying to get anywhere specific, more following up on a challenge from a friend, making online content, and for the sake of having a good time.

DeBettencourt said a friend jokingly mentioned in a group-text earlier Monday that someone should paddle through the flooded Five-Corners.

“And for some reason, I thought that was a great idea,” deBettencourt told The Times. “I’ve been creating content on social media, and thought it would be a great video for it.”

“Yes it was absolutely freezing and no I never considered doing something like that in the past, but I had the day off from work today and had nothing else going on so why not kayak in front of ExtraMart and get a good laugh in,” he added.

DeBettencourt said he went to a family friend’s house to borrow the kayak, and although they didn’t know he would be doing it in the middle of the street, he got the ok.

“I got splashed by one of my buddies, which made the whole thing even better and I had a few honks and a lot of people laughing,” he added, noting that a friend saw him paddling through the flooding and gave him some extra wake, “The freakin’ kayak almost tipped over from the freakin’ wake I got from that dude.”

DeBettencourt said after the ordeal, he headed straight home to shower.

“I had to go straight home and shower because that water was disgusting,” said deBettencourt.