Poet’s Corner: Down for the count

Down for the count

By Jim Feiner

Mucous making

sputum spewing

I don’t know what my body is doing

coughing rasping grasping hacking

This darn cold keeps on attacking

my nose is runny, red and sore.

I’m not sure I can take much more.

I’m not the kind that gets real sick

when I do, it’s usually quick

so what the heck is going on

please end it soon it’s been too long

Jim Feiner is the owner of Feiner Real Estate, and loves helping charities, making a difference, and supporting affordable housing. He loves to fish, ski, bike, and engage in artistic endeavors.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence biography.