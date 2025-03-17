Poet’s Corner: Down for the count

Down for the count
By Jim Feiner
Mucous making
sputum spewing
I don’t know what my body is doing
coughing rasping grasping hacking
This darn cold keeps on attacking
my nose is runny, red and sore.
I’m not sure I can take much more.
I’m not the kind that gets real sick
when I do, it’s usually quick
so what the heck is going on
please end it soon it’s been too long
Jim Feiner is the owner of Feiner Real Estate, and loves helping charities, making a difference, and supporting affordable housing. He loves to fish, ski, bike, and engage in artistic endeavors.
