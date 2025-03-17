Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes all you need is to enjoy nature.

With last week’s sunshine and warm days, you could almost think it was spring. When we first came back to the Island, my husband’s elderly great-aunt would ask me on a bright spring day to take her all around the Island “to see the yellow.” It was a delightful way to welcome spring.

“Nasty will be nice and fairytales will be updated” this weekend, when Tisbury School students present “Shrek The Musical Jr.” This will be in the new gym on Friday and Saturday, March 21 and 22, at 7 pm, and on Sunday, March 23, at 2 pm. Cost is $5 per person, or $20 per family. Proceeds benefit the seventh-grade class.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center offers its first annual Movie Trivia Night next Wednesday, March 26, at 7:30 pm. They will welcome solo players or teams of up to six players. Spectators are also welcome at this benefit for the Film Center. There will be prizes to win, and refreshments.

Our library invites you to a free screening of the new film “Saturday Night” on Tuesday, March 25, at 6 pm. In this story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” some young comedians and writers change television forever. Rated R, with lemonade and popcorn.

If you have a preschool child, you can sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program for reading at home. Visit the Vineyard Haven library to register your child, at any age before they enter kindergarten, for this free program. If you register this month, you may get some free board books, while supplies last.

If you like reading nonfiction and sharing ideas about science and nature, try the new book group at our library. The Science and Nature Book Club is reading “The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty,” by Sy Montgomery. Meet at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 2, to discuss books about science and nature. For more, and to be added to the email list, contact Liz at 508-696-4211, or lshick@clamsnet.org.

New online at our library is the virtual African art series: “Likeness and Beyond – Portraiture in Iconic African Art,” a monthly series on African art, at 2:30 pm, Sunday, April 13. This month is “Anonymous Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: African Artists Traditional and Modern.” Presenter Jean Borgatti is consulting curator for African, Oceanic, and Native American Art at the Fitchburg Art Museum. Register.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Phoenix Russell. Happy birthday tomorrow to Barbara Dacey and Skip Bailey.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t forget to have fun.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.