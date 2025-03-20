Charges against baby sitter elevated to manslaughter after child dies

The Oak Bluffs woman who is charged with leaving a child in a car for multiple hours is now facing manslaughter after the child died at a Boston hospital on Wednesday.

Aimee Cotton, 41, was arraigned at the Edgartown District Court house on Thursday, March 20 after police arrested her on a warrant for the elevated charges. A judge set bail at $21,000 and she is due back at Edgartown District Court on April 3 for a probable cause hearing.

The incident occurred on Thursday last week. Police, based on surveillance video in the area, reported that Cotton left two children she was caring for — a one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy — in the car for several hours. It’s unclear what happened, but police reported that Cotton called 9-1-1 that a child whom she babysits for was not breathing and turning blue. She was providing CPR to him when first responders arrived to assist. The boy was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital before he was flown to Boston.

Following the incident, Cotton pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a child with injury by a caregiver, as well as wanton or reckless behavior creating a risk of serious bodily injury to a child.

The Cape and Islands District Attorneys office announced that the two-year-old victim “succumbed to his injuries” sustained while in the vehicle at Mass General Hospital on Wednesday, March 19.

“District Attorney [Rob] Galibois’s thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young toddler during this incredibly difficult time,” a release from the office stated.