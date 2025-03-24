Fun on the ice for annual first responder head-to-head

1 of 8

The Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena was buzzing with community competition and appreciation on Saturday as the annual Bravest vs. Finest hockey game kicked off, pitting Island police officers against firefighters, first responders, and even doctors and nurses, in the lighthearted clash.

The Finest — the boys in blue — claimed an 8-5 victory, but not before the Bravest team mounted a dramatic comeback, scoring three goals in the final minutes of the third, narrowing the score to just two goals in a thrilling finale.

But it was less about the win than the camaraderie and the cause on Saturday.

All proceeds from the event were donated to support Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, which runs the Island’s only winter homeless shelter, to provide stable housing and resources for those in need.

“We work hand and hand with the Harbor Homes on a regular basis and the cause is definitely worth supporting,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, head coach for the Finest, said after the game.

“The game itself every year is great, everyone gets out there and there is great camaraderie, and we especially like the fact that police win every year,” Searle added. “But really, it’s great that everyone can relax and be themselves in a non professional atmosphere.”

The Finest team, lead by Searle and Chilmark Police Chief Randhi Belain, composed of local law enforcement from every Island town and boasted some experienced hockey players including West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone, who also serves a head coach of the Islands boys varsity hockey team, and Tisbury officer Max Sherman, a member of the 2000 state championship high school team and former assistant coach.

The Bravest, made up of first responders, firefighters, local nurses, and others, featured strong skaters like Oak Bluffs Fire Captain, Nelson Dickson, an Island raised firefighter, and Island plastic surgeon Adam Karwiel whose speed was a force for the Bravest team. The team was led by three head coaches: Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston, Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Stephen Foster, and Island firefighter Brian Hall, who all arrived in black peacoats, red ties, and matching scally caps.

The game started evenly matched with the Bravest showcasing their speed, while the Finest relied on experience and heads-up-hockey. Law enforcement struck first, but the Bravest responded in the second period to tie the game. The Finest pulled ahead again in the second with a barrage of goals, only for the Bravest to mount a comeback late in the third, going down by only two goals, before falling short of victory with an empty netter from the Finest to end it, 8-5.

As the final buzzer sounded, Dickson and Edgartown Detective Curtis Chandler appeared to drop their gloves, drawing gasps from the crowd, only to reveal it was a playful stunt.

“We try to do something to add a little excitement to the event every year,” Dickson said with a smile.

Both sides were in good spirits in the locker room after the game. Tisbury Chief Rolston said it’s a tradition he’s been proud to be a part of.

“This is a big thing for the Island, and a big kudos to those who support it like Max Sherman, Ryan Bottary, Ben Retmier. There’s a lot of people that step up to play to make it a fun thing for the community,” Rolston said. “I am happy that it keeps going.”

For Searle, the event is a way to bring two professions together that go through a lot.

“We love to tease one another about what professions are better than the other and at the end of the day, it’s all good fun,” Searle said. “But when something serious happens, it’s truly a dedicated bunch of professionals that this community should really be thankful for. Between law enforcement, EMS services, and fire services, they all do a wonderful job, everybody has a role and everybody handles it well.”