Steamship names new engineering, maintenance director

The Steamship Authority has named a new director of engineering and maintenance.

Zachary Lawrence joined the Steamship Authority in October 2019 as an assistant port engineer before being promoted to port engineer. He has oversaw all aspects of vessel engineering, including repairs and dry docks in those roles.

“Zach was an outstanding external hire when we brought him on board in 2019, and I am pleased to see him continue to advance his career at the Steamship Authority,” General Manager Bob Davis is quoted in a news release. “He is a valued and respected member of our team, and the Authority will continue to benefit from his expertise in this new role.”

As director of engineering and maintenance, Lawrence will report directly to the chief operating officer. He is responsible for managing the day-to-day and long-term operations and maintenance of vessels, terminals, and other shoreside facilities, and for maintaining the Steamship’s long-range maintenance and operational requirements.

Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy.