West Tisbury Town Column

It’s officially spring now. My first daffodils are blooming. Snowdrops and crocuses are everywhere. After complaining about my eranthis a few weeks ago, I have found patches of it in unexpected spots around the yard. But best of all are the hellebores.

Hellebores have become rather the rage the past few years. Most of my gardening friends are obsessed with them, as am I. Ginny Jones had begun collecting different varieties before she died, poring over catalogues, then over the plants themselves as they arrived, looking for just the right spot in her pretty stone-edged garden beds. She loved them all. Spotted ones, plain ones, luscious double flowers, or simple ones with just a single ring of petals. I keep meaning to walk over to see them. Maybe this week.

A couple of cleanups of mistakes in last week’s column. Cathy Brennan asked that I let everyone know that the Democratic caucus meeting scheduled for April 5 has been postponed. Tara Whiting-Wells corrected me, writing that there were no contested races in our town election; two candidates are running for a position on the board of health, Peter D’Angelo and Dan Sauer.

Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging will receive $1 from the purchase of specially marked Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquets at the Tisbury Stop & Shop. The fundraiser will run through the end of March.

The monthlong series of programs by Friends of the Mill Pond will wrap up this Sunday, March 30. A group of island writers and poets will give readings and reflections at 12:30 pm at the West Tisbury library. Following the presentation, the Friends will host a closing reception.

If you have time to hang around the library for the rest of the afternoon, there will be a concert by Missis Biskis at 2:30, and the Climate Book Club will meet at 4 o’clock to discuss “Playground” by Richard Powers.

Other library programs include building a Rube Goldberg-esque contraption with Hugh Phear at noon on Saturday, March 29. Also at noon, a workshop for playwrights and aspiring playwrights with Jonah Maidoff (sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org) and a jazz documentary and discussion with Dave Kish at 3 pm. The LGBT Book Club will meet Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 pm to discuss “Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaele Emezi. On Thursday, April 3, Vineyard Power will have an information table set up between 1 and 3 pm. At 5 pm, Vineyard Conservation Society will host a public information session about proposed regulations regarding gas-powered leaf blowers. On Friday, April 4, Laura Hearn will lead a scrapbooking class for teens at 4 pm. The library will provide supplies, but participants are asked to bring photographs and mementos they would like to use. Sign up: lhearn@clamsnet.org.

I attended the conversation between Kenneth Vincent and Chris Morse at the library, one of the Friends of Mill Pond series. It was interesting to hear Ken speak about his observations of Mill Pond through the seasons. He has a perfect view from his studio windows in the old police station. Daffodils are coming up in front now, the same ones that, if they weren’t blooming yet, Chief Manter would add plastic ones to on April Fool’s Day. He did the same in front of Howes House. What will happen this year? April Fool’s Day is Tuesday.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.