Film Festival celebrates 25 years

Twenty-five years ago on the Island, a group of theater school friends had just finished shooting “The Last Will and Testament of Marlboro Patch,” Vineyarder Brian Ditchfield’s adaptation of the book of the same name by his father Michael Ditchfield. The film follows a man unraveling the mystery of his father’s death, leading him to encounters with armed militias and the FBI.

The group was sitting at the wrap party, pitching ideas for future projects, when Island resident Thomas Bena said he wanted to start a film festival on-Island.

He found out quickly just how much support he could expect from the Island’s film community.

“A bunch of us on the film began to help out … others chipped in to be volunteers and make the programs,” Ditchfield told The Times.

On Wednesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival — the product of those discussions — opens its doors for its silver anniversary. They are bringing 15 movies and a slate of Q&A panels with appearances from directors, actors, and even a former head of state.

While programming at the festival has expanded significantly over 25 years, Ditchfield feels that the spirit of providing access to independent movies has stayed the same. He has run the festival since 2021 as its executive director, and has run production company Circuit Arts since 2022, both based out of Grange Hall in West Tisbury. Some films this year will be shown at other Island locations.

The first film festival, Ditchfield said, came at a time when the Vineyard’s film scene was smaller, especially when it came to independent films. “When the festival was founded, [the Vineyard] had two commercial theaters and a video store … there wasn’t the access to independent film 25 years ago,” he said.

That first-ever festival, held at Grange Hall, showed a series of interviews with Islanders. Ditchfield recalls it being a community effort. “There was a group of folks making curry in the upstairs kitchen right where the projector was, and there were TVs around the grange hall playing the film that they had recently shot on loop, and there was music and guests and discussion.”

The festival has since expanded to hold workshops as well as theater performances. Circuit Arts offers a summer theater camp, as well as a partnership with the YMCA for a popular summer drive-in series.

This year, Islanders can expect films connected by a theme of hope and inspiring stories. These include “Prime Minister,” a documentary about the public and private life of Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand from 2017–2023. Ardern will appear afterwards for a moderated panel.

In the documentary “Middletown,” a group of high school students in the early ’90s pack their camcorders to investigate a toxic conspiracy poisoning their community.

“Free Leonard Peltier” explores the life of an indigenous activist who has been incarcerated for 50 years.

The festival will also organize retrospective programming year-round. Ditchfield is planning a yearlong celebration of the festival’s history, with filmmakers from past years returning to discuss their works.

Though lots has changed in how people engage with films in the last 25 years, Ditchfield says community support for independent projects has kept the festival coming back.

“I think it’s because of the need for connection, and gathering, and community, which has only grown stronger in those 25 years,” he said.“And I’m really excited that we get to hold space for that, and share in incredible films, incredible discussion, delicious food, great music, and really create space for community.”