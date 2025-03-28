Complaint file with A.G. against Island fuel supplier

A West Tisbury resident has filed a complaint against an Island fuel provider with the state attorney general’s office, claiming that his and other Islanders’ fuel tanks weren’t adequately filled over the winter.

Michael Bellissimo filed the complaint on March 19 stating that AmeriGas, a propane provider, filled tanks with only a week’s worth of fuel on two occasions and caused him to worry he’d run out of fuel; he said that other customers had similar issues on the Island.

“On both occasions we were left with just a week’s supply of propane, which during a normal winter would be sufficient. Not so this winter,” Bellissimo’s filing reads. Bellissimo added that Vineyard Propane, before it was taken over by AmeriGas, was a reliable and trustworthy service but AmeriGas’ call center has been outsourced and they are “incapable of responding.”

The West Tisbury resident noted that companies typically fill a tank completely, but the company was filling up tanks only to 50 percent, and his tank and others were dipping to 10 percent at times. In comments to the Times, Bellissimo said that AmeriGas has been responsive since complaints were filed with the company.

AmeriGas sent a note to customers in March noting that it had issues getting enough supply to the Island because of transportation issues.

“Due to challenges with the Steamship Authority, outside of our control, we have been limited in the amount of propane supply coming over to the island,” a statement from the company was sent to Island customers in early March. “As a result, we will be short-filling (filling to less than 80%) some customer tanks from now through approximately the end of March. This allows us to make more deliveries to more customers, limiting interruptions in service.”

In a follow-up, a spokesperson for AmeriGas, Brilynn Johnson, said that they have not charged customers for additional deliveries that needed to be made because of the shortage. She also noted that having to make extra deliveries because of the shortage has lowered their productivity.

Johnson did not have a specific number of cancellations from Steamship ferries, but said that there were a significant amount this winter compared to past years that lead to the challenges.

But Steamship officials refute any claim that there have been more cancellations this winter of hazmat vessels — trips that take propane and other materials to the Island. Steamship communications director Sean Driscoll said that they have not had a rash of cancellations this year compared to prior years.

Other fuel suppliers on the Island reached by the Times said that they have not had issues this year and were able to get fuel to customers in a meaningful way.

For Bellissimo, he’s hopeful that filing the complaint with the attorney general’s office will speed up a resolution. He believes that the Steamship bears responsibility and notes that while a canceled ferry has its inconveniences, when supplies start being affected, that’s a larger issue.

A spokesperson for the A.G.’s office said that they do not comment on specific complaints, but acknowledged that they have received complaints over AmeriGas. The office encourages consumers to file a complaint if they believe a propane company has violated their home heating contract.

Consumer information and tips regarding entering into contracts for unregulated utilities may be viewed on the AGO’s website here.