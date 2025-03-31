Disabled Coast Guard vessel blocks SSA boat

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel briefly delayed a Steamship Authority vessel’s departure from Woods Hole Monday afternoon.

Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, confirmed with the Times that a disabled Coast Guard vessel blocked one of its ferries, the Woods Hole, from making its trip to Vineyard Haven at 1:35 pm and led to a roughly half-hour delay.

The Coast Guard vessel has since moved and the Woods Hole made its departure a little after 2:10 pm.

It is uncertain what was wrong with the Coast Guard vessel. A Coast Guard representative was not immediately available for comment.