Cribbage Club results

Nineteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Mary Alice Russell with a 12/6 +72 card — beautiful Grand Slam

Second, Doug Werther with a 12/6 +61 card — another beautiful Grand Slam

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +101 card — almost a grand slam

Fourth, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +25 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +7 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Collin Evanson. There were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, come on by and join us. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.