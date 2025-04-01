Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Health Fair

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs will be holding its 25th Health Fair on Saturday, April 5, from 8 am to 12 pm. This event will offer free screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol; balance assessments; and a kickoff of the Island’s Community Health Needs Assessment. This once-every-three-years assessment informs community funding and healthcare priorities for the Island. Anyone who fills out the survey will be entered into an opportunity drawing to win prizes donated by M.V. Hospital vendors. Don’t miss out on WMVY’s live broadcast, free health screenings, and mini sessions on health topics, such as alpha-gal, breast cancer, and vaccination safety.