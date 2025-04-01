Teen scrapbooking workshop

Teens are invited to explore the creative world of scrapbooking at the West Tisbury Library on Friday, April 4, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Whether looking to preserve memories, create personalized gifts, or simply to express themselves through art, this fun and interactive workshop is perfect for teens of all skill levels.

The workshop will introduce participants to the basics of scrapbooking, including techniques for designing pages, adding embellishments, and making creative touches. This is a free program, and materials are provided: scrapbook book, decorative paper, stickers, stamps, washi tape, and tools for cutting, gluing, and embellishing. Teens are encouraged to bring photographs, mementos, and anything else they would like to add. To ensure a spot in the workshop, registration is required. Sign up by emailing lhearn@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366 for more information.