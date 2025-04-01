West Tisbury Town Column

I was waiting for Iyla at the Chilmark School last Thursday afternoon, watching all the activity, listening to children talking and laughing. Kate was serving snacks at a table, then everyone laid yoga mats on the floor to exercise. Books, games, lots of Legos, and art supplies were all to hand. What a contrast with my own elementary school days.

Miss Isabel O’Shea, the principal of Veteran’s Park Elementary School, was a tyrant. She patrolled the halls with a ruler in her hand. She wore tailored suits, and her hair was sprayed so not a tendril escaped. It was rumored that she had a spanking machine in her office, a fact I was happy never to have verified. Miss O’Shea seemed ancient, though I suppose she must have been in her 40s or 50s. I never saw her smile.

I am glad that things have changed. No one would ever call Kate Squire dour or tyrannical. She is magical, warm, and connects with everyone. She smiles all the time.

Now, back to my story.

Dairy Queen has reopened. It is Iyla’s and my ritual to go to Dairy Queen on our Thursdays together. Ritual is big for us; we even order the same thing every week, then sit on the bench outside as we eat and watch the world go by. Iyla’s friend, Reese, was coming home with us this week, so she joined us. We are planning for another friend of their’s, Orion, to come soon. She is a big DQ fan, too. It’s been fun getting to know Iyla’s friends, another thing to be grateful for.

John Athearn, artist, collector, teacher, storyteller, West Tisbury and Island historian died on March 21. He had been ill for quite a while, but it is always hard to lose a friend, and John was a friend to all who knew him. The Athearn family is planning a service on April 13; details to follow.

Our annual town meeting and town election are coming up, on April 8 and 10, respectively. Be prepared for a long town meeting. There are 64 articles to be discussed and voted on. The meeting will begin at 6 pm at the West Tisbury School. The town election will take place at the Public Safety Building, with polls opening at 7 am, and closing at 8 pm. The warrant will be posted at town hall and the library, also in the two newspapers, so give yourself time to study it, and be informed.

Last week’s rainy days were most welcome. The almost constant wind has really dried everything out, and we were low on rain to begin with. More predicted for this week.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.