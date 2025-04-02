Exclusive Chilmark property to host Jewish Festival

Chabad on Martha’s Vineyard has nailed down a new location in Chilmark for its annual and popular Jewish Culture Festival held in August.

Chabad will bring its festival to Point Inner Way to an exclusive 5-acre property owned by New York tech-company Glocap founder Adam Zoia. The home made headlines in recent years for its $1 million per month seasonal rental cost and for its size in bucolic Chilmark.

The Jewish festival started in 2023 and in past iterations featured local Jewish artists, headlining musicians, and hundreds of Jewish Islanders in attendance. This year, they’ve reportedly confirmed comedian Elon Gold as a headliner.

After exceeding their allowance of 350 tickets sold at last year’s event by about 300, Chabad decided to move the festival out of West Tisbury after the town did not allow for the requested amount of attendees for this year.

Chabad is still working on parking. Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz brought the request to the Chilmark select board on Tuesday night to use a lesser-known town-owned lot that had previously been used as a baseball field. The Chilmark select board, citing the busy time of year, rejected the request.

Alperowitz pushed back against their decision, and said he’d be open to cap participants at 500 or 600 in an effort to minimize traffic potential, but the select board didn’t budge. During one of the busiest weeks of the summer, the board said they were unwilling to add to the possible congestion on the streets and weren’t open to using a lot that hadn’t been used for parking before.

“This town area hasn’t been used for parking and there’s a reluctance to open the door for this type of use,” select chair James M. Malkin said.