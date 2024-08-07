Jewish festival exceeded permitted ticket sales

West Tisbury officials voiced their displeasure with the organizers of the Jewish Cultural Festival for selling too many tickets.

The festival organized by Chabad on the Vineyard was permitted to sell 350 tickets, but town officials say around 570 tickets were sold. Organizers previously told The Times that over 700 attended.

West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said the event also advertised that there would be hard liquor, which was stopped before the festival began. Only beer and wine was allowed for their permit.

Board chair Jessica Miller said during a Wednesday, July 31, meeting that the festival went “smoothly without incident.” However, she had concerns about future Chabad events. “I no longer trust them,” she said.

Following the meeting, the town’s select board is planning to invite the Chabad on the Vineyard representatives to their meeting to discuss the permit infraction. The town also sent a letter to Chabad that violations in the future may result in revocation of the permit.

Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz with Chabad said there was a misunderstanding with the town. Alperowitz said he was in touch with the relevant town authorities, like the police department and board of health, and “fully transparent” about the number of people who would attend. He thought this information would also reach the select board and town administrator. Alperowitz underscored that ticket sales stopped when the town asked, saying there was interest from “hundreds” more people, even a week before the festival.

He also said his organization applied for the permit based on the number of people at the event last year, and attendance numbers were not really a part of the conversation with the select board. Alperowitz said there seems to have been a misunderstanding and there were no intentions to deceive the town.

“I take full responsibility,” Alperowitz said, apologizing to the West Tisbury select board and town administrator during a phone interview with The Times.