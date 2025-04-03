Celebrating MVRHS Grads: Kim Murphy

Kim Murphy graduated from MVRHS in 1996. She called herself a “bad kid,” meaning that she didn’t get too excited about high school, and really didn’t want to be there. However, thanks to Doug Herr, the assistant principal, and Greg Joannidi, her history teacher, both taking an interest in her, she made it through. However, she had absolutely no plans for further schooling.

Instead, she joined the Island workforce, doing a number of odd jobs. After a year or so of working, she decided to give college in Boston a try. She found that it was not for her. She returned to the Island and worked a few different jobs. From listening to Kim, I got the impression that she is a hard worker. However, like many students, she was marginalized in school not only because she spent most of her time fighting the established rules, but also due to not fitting one primary teaching style. Thankfully, today, we professionals have the skills and professional development to teach much more based on how kids learn.

Kim showed hard work and leadership talent in a variety of jobs she pursued. She rose to a management position at Cronig’s Market, and then Island Foods. However, another part of the equation re: Kim’s learning is that she gets bored and restless; she moved to Western Mass. Once there, she decided to attend Holyoke Community College. Upon completion of the two years at Holyoke, Kim transferred to UMass, where she was able to take prerequisite courses in healthcare that would enable her to pursue further education as a chiropractor. She knew now what she wanted, and that made all the difference. After UMass, she completed a graduate program to become a chiropractor. After completing licensure requirements, Kim wanted to come home to that Island that had been so confining to her in her youth. Now she looked at it with fresh eyes, and with a profession that she could offer to others.

On her return to the Island, Kim began a small practice, but missed the collegiality of working and learning with a fellow practitioner. Kim was given the opportunity to share an office with a well-established, on-Island chiropractor. This not only provided her work with a fellow chiropractor, but gave her mentoring by a respected colleague. Oftentimes, such singular professions can be quite lonely, and it is good when you can collaborate with a peer. Today, Kim continues her full-time practice on Martha’s Vineyard as a respected chiropractor. She stressed with me that it is her desire to “provide chiropractic care to the Island community to help them be as healthy as they can be.” Thank you, Kim, we appreciate your commitment, and are so glad that you came home.

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. She lives in Oak Bluffs. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.