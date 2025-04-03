Stop affordable housing on Chappy lot

To the Editor:

I’m writing to draw attention to Article 87 on the town warrant for the Edgartown town meeting. Please consider voting yes on this article. The article will compel the select board to sell the lot at 294 Chappaquiddick Road for conservation, and use the proceeds for affordable housing where appropriate.

The three-acre lot is entirely within Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program core habitat, connecting to hundreds of acres of protected land to the north and west. It marks the border between habitat and developed areas. A nontidal marsh and its 100-foot buffer, together with setbacks, account for about two acres, leaving less than an acre for housing, parking, and septic. This marsh extends toward the old dump and the Land Bank 5 Corner Preserve to the south, and to Cape Poge Bay to the north, creating a critical ecological corridor. The Webquish Woodlands area of Pimpneymouse Farm abuts the lot to the north, connecting directly to hundreds of Land Bank acres and miles of trails.

Just because the town acquires property through tax foreclosure doesn’t mean it’s suitable for affordable housing. Planning guidelines emphasize accessibility to transportation; proximity to employment, services, and amenities; building or rehab in built-up areas; reduction per unit cost using existing infrastructure like roads, sewer, and water; minimizing impact on fragile, critical ecosystems. This Chappy lot fails to meet any of these criteria.

While some in need of housing may want to live on Chappaquiddick, even if the town intends to subsidize the initial costs, the high cost of living on Chappy cannot be ignored:

Building costs are 15 to 30 percent higher on Chappy than in Edgartown.

Ferry costs in time and money significantly impact lower-income residents.

No public transportation, taxis, or rideshares exist on Chappy.

Chappy Ferry capacity is limited to 35 vehicles per hour, with two boats running.

Chappy’s 500 housing units are all ferry-dependent. Ferry wait times exceed an

hour in the summer, and are often more than 30 minutes off season.

Ferry operation costs will continue rising faster than inflation.

Surcharges apply to every delivery service vehicle, increasing costs for residents.

Children ride free to and from school, but otherwise pay full fare.

Everything you know about the cost of living on Martha’s Vineyard is increased for those living on Chappy. Do you think it is the place for building affordable housing?

Developers estimate that high costs will limit applicants to those earning at least 140 percent of the area median income. Applicants would need an annual income of $134,000, and families of four would need $192,000 — greater than three out of four Dukes County taxpayers.

Charges that the wealthy are just trying to keep this land for their exclusive use are ill-founded. How does the public use of open space compare with housing for the exclusive use of the successful qualified applicants?

Housing advocates need not worry about land not being available if this lot remains as open space. Currently in the planning stage across the Island are 319 housing units, of which 218 are to be affordable. With the sign of the pen, the state is mandating that all towns allow two dwellings on any buildable lot. Developers will respond, and it will be open space that will take the hit.

The affordable housing committee envisions spending between $50,000 and $200,000 of taxpayer funds to develop this lot. Then more subsidies will be required for building. Edgartown taxpayers should instead seize the opportunity to accept the conservationists’ funds to use for housing, and vote yes on Article 87.

Roger Becker

Edgartown