Gail R. Landers

Gail R. (Combra) Landers passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at home, surrounded by her family. She was 71.

Born in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 11, 1953, to Philip R. and Anita E. (Rose) Combra, she was the youngest of four siblings. As a hard-working single parent, Gail devoted her life to raising her daughter, who was her pride and joy. Family and friends were everything to her. She cherished traditions, especially the holidays and large family gatherings, where her famous clam dip and peanut butter fudge were the highlight of every event.

A natural caregiver, Gail was a licensed home daycare provider for more than 30 years. She nurtured and spoiled each and every child as if they were her own. She was lovingly known as “Gaily” by the many children she cared for over the years.

Gail is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and David Billings; cherished grandchildren Joshua Billings, Jaime Schwab (Jason), and Samantha Piland (Anthony); great- grandchildren Mika, Reese, and Ari Schwab, and Sutton Piland. She is survived by her sister, Josephine (JoJo) Lambert (Donald); brothers, Philip Combra Jr. (Gerda) and Bradford Combra; nephews Richard Packish and Philip Packish (Kim); nieces Lily and Chloe Combra; great-nieces Alysha (Packish) Doria, and Madison Packish; great-nephew Richard (Buddy) Packish; special cousin and lifelong best friend Robin Meader; and her beloved fur baby Misty.

Gail will be remembered for her compassion, sense of humor, generosity and sassy spirit. Her legacy is the unconditional love she had for her family and the special memories that will forever warm our hearts. I love you, Mom!

A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs on Friday, May 2, at 11 am, followed by a reception at the Portuguese-American Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gail’s name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations.