Services Tuesday for Edwin J. Griggs

Edwin J. Griggs passed away peacefully at home on April 2, after a two-month battle with cancer. He was 74.

Ed was born in Belleview, Ill. He grew up in many places, due to his father’s military service. He learned to make friends quickly; a trait that would manifest throughout his life. While in high school, he played trumpet in an amateur band. He lived his later teens and early 20s as a real hippie; he traveled across Canada by hopping trains, hitchhiked extensively, and lived on a commune. During this time he was a practicing Buddhist. His traveling days also including working on shrimp boats in Florida and bartending in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

At a friend’s request, Ed came to the Vineyard to paint some houses. After a few visits, Ed decided MVY was where he wanted to be. He started washing dishes at the Black Dog. He made stained glass jewelry boxes. He learned carpentry. He began rebuilding and restoring pianos. This led to the creation of the Island Piano & Music store (now Island Music). Island Music has been open continuously on Martha’s Vineyard for more tan 30 years. Many of the local musicians today on the Island are former employees at Island Music.

About 1990, a friend from the AA program invited Ed to church. After a few visits, Ed decided to become a Christian and follow Jesus Christ. This was a major shift in his life. A few years later, he would become the lead coordinator for the construction of the Vineyard Assembly of God Church. He remained active in the church, serving as a deacon and worship leader for many years. He was also a Royal Ranger leader, and a children’s ministry leader. He planned a few trips taking a busload of kids to Fenway to watch the Red Sox. Ed enjoyed working with and mentoring others, especially children and young people.

After the church construction, as a licensed construction supervisor, Ed operated the businesses Ed Griggs Builder and Island Door and Window for the rest of his life. He gave many a young man a start in carpentry, and a few construction businesses on the Island are owned by his former employees.

Ed leaves his wife of 20 years, Lea;, sisters, Sandra Pratt and Katherine Cote; brother-in-law Stephen Pratt; daughter Melody; stepsons Wesley and Mitch Robinson, and stepdaughter Holly Robinson Brown; and their six loving granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved brothers, Bruce Griggs and Lester Griggs.

A memorial service wil be held at Vineyard Assembly of God Church at 1048 State Road, Vineyard Haven, on Tuesday, April 8, at 11 am. All who loved Ed, Island Music, and his family are welcome to attend the service and luncheon after.