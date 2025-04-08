Robert M. Sawyer of Tisbury passed away peacefully on Friday, April 4, 2025, at his home on Martha’s Vineyard. He was 87 years old.

Robert was born in 1937 to David and Thelma Sawyer in Brookline, where he was raised with his siblings Jerry Sawyer, Sandra Kurson, and the late Kenneth Sawyer. After graduating from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he relocated to Chicago to pursue new business ventures.

Robert was a respected real estate expert, practitioner, educator, and author. He ran Sawyer Realty Group, a real estate company, in Chicago in the 1970s and ’80s, and developed numerous condominium conversion projects — some of the first of their kind in the city. One development led to a landmark court case, Sawyer vs. Jarvis, which was taken all the way to the Supreme Court of Illinois and judged in his favor — a case that has been referenced ever since in real estate education.

One of Robert’s more unique real estate developments was the structure that supports one of Boston’s most notable icons — the famous CITGO sign in Kenmore Square. For decades, he served as the owner and steward of the structure of the sign, overseeing its upkeep and ensuring that it continued to remain standing. For Boston residents, the CITGO sign is more than just an advertisement; it’s an iconic part of the city skyline, familiar to residents and Red Sox fans around the globe.

After relocating to Martha’s Vineyard in the 1980s, Robert bought the New England Spice Co. a wholesaler and distributor of herbs and spices in Dorchester, combining his business and finance skills with his love of spicy food. He also created Dukes Academy, which offered real estate education, and authored the 2008 book “Massachusetts Real Estate: Principles, Practices, and Law.”

In addition to real estate, Robert was an entrepreneur involved in many business ventures over the years. One of his last projects was creating the Barn, Bowl & Bistro, a nationally recognized restaurant and bowling alley on Martha’s Vineyard.

Robert’s greatest fulfillment came from spending time with his family and helping others. He served as a county commissioner of the County of Dukes County, consulted pro bono to help people achieve the dream of homeownership, and advocated for numerous affordable housing developments on Martha’s Vineyard.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen (“Sam”) Sawyer; and his five children, Robert Sawyer (Marla Kushner), James Sawyer (Athena Sawyer), Kimberly Lindsey (Eric Lindsey), David Sawyer (Elizabeth Entenman), and Michael Sawyer (Talita Ferreira). He was a proud and loving grandfather to seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation: CCHC Foundation, P.O. Box 370, Hyannisport, MA 02601, or online at support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate.