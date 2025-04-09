Edgartown passes expanded ADUs, party bylaw 

1 of 3

Edgartown voters on Tuesday night sat down for a four-hour town meeting, led by moderator Steve Ewing at the Old Whaling Church. Voters passed a leaf-blower phaseout, approved a party bylaw postponed last year, and passed significant funding for town projects.

Among the highlights Tuesday, voters passed a bylaw allowing up to five well-attended commercial events per year on a single lot, via special permit.

The bylaw last year came out of resident complaints about frequent, large gatherings and traffic at the Uncle Nearest House, some of which involved ticket sales. But it was postponed at last year’s five-hour meeting, after heavy debate.

Voters also overwhelmingly voted against repealing last year’s “big house” bylaw, a regulation that allowed a home to have up to 12,000 square feet of residential space in some instances.

Town planning board member Julia Livingston argued against the proposal to repeal the bylaw, citing the environmental impacts of large homes and smaller maximum limits in other towns. “In our mind, Edgartown’s allowed square footage is already too generous. To roll it back entirely would be a huge loss,” she said.

Voters also updated town bylaws for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). They approved an amendment to limit ADUs allowed by the article so they cannot be used as short-term rentals. Peter Look also successfully introduced an amendment to allow a second ADU on a property by special permit through the planning board.

Voters also approved $50,000 to fund planning work for the town affordable housing committee to develop 294 Chappaquiddick Road for affordable housing. Proponents cited the potential of the lot to house first responders or other town employees.

Voters postponed Article 87, proposing to use the lot as open space and not for development. Supporters of the article cited a high cost of living on Chappaquiddick as a burden on lower-income residents.

Voters also approved $500,000 across multiple articles to fund the Robinson Road Recreation

Area, a campus adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club and Edgartown School, and planned to include a range of sports facilities.

Voters also approved $2 million for phase one of preliminary design and permitting for a sewer system in Ocean Heights.