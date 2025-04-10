With the death of due process and the rule of law, no one is safe

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

–Pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984), a German Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned in a concentration camp for opposing Hitler’s regime

Engraved on a granite stone at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, these lines also appear on a stone in Boston at the New England Holocaust Museum. Today, the threat Pastor Niemöller addressed is not directed against socialists, union organizers, or Jews, but at the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S. And all of us as well.

Those at risk include many migrants on the Island who have found homes here, lead productive lives, and contribute to the character and well-being of Martha’s Vineyard.

On March 17, President Trump’s immigration tsar, Tom Homan, engineered the transport of more than 200 Venezuelan migrants from the U.S. to El Salvador and Honduras. Homan acted on the administration’s proclamation resurrecting an 18th century law, the Alien Enemies Act, originally signed by President John Adams in 1798. It has been used just three times, in the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II. All were real wars.

In February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has agreed not only to house undocumented immigrants deported from the U.S., but Americans convicted of and imprisoned for violent crimes — yes, Americans.

President Trump claims that these immigrants have criminal backgrounds associated with a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua (or TdA, “the train of Aragua”). He claimed they were cooperating with the Venezuelan government, “perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the U.S.”

This is nonsense, of course. The U.S. is not at war with Venezuela. Apparently, some of those picked up have no relationship whatsoever with TdA.

The Trump administration has denied more than 200 deportees the right to due process in a nation that prides itself on the rule of law. Due process means at least this: the right to have a court hearing, a lawyer, to review evidence, and to question witnesses. The administration violated all these constitutionally protected rights.

According to the Trump administration, the Alien Enemies Act deprived these people of all due process rights when they scurried them away to El Salvador and Honduras. This, despite a ruling by a federal judge ordering the airplanes to return the immigrants to the U.S. President Trump attacked the judge on his social media platform, writing, “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” The judge, he went on, is a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama.”

This outrageous assertion caused an unusual response from the Chief Justice of the U.S. John Roberts, who wrote that “for more than two centuries it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreements concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

The wisdom of Justice William Brennan in Cooper v. Aaron echoes here, because America is a nation of due process and the rule of law. In 1958, Justice Brennan wrote that no legislator or judicial officer “can war against the Constitution without violating his solemn oath to support it.” President Trump and his administration are warring against the Constitution and violating their oath to support it.

No one is protected when that happens. Without due process rights and the rule of law, we all run the risk of arrest as perceived enemies.

Conservative former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig said that President Trump has “declared war on the rule of law in America,” and is moving the country toward “a constitutional crisis.” If the Trump administration brands you “an enemy of the people,” it’s the old knock on the door in the middle of the night scenario that takes place in autocratic countries when people simply disappear into a prison cell, never to be heard from again. As Pastor Niemöller put it, soon there will be no one left to speak for us.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, is the author of “American Constitutional History: A Brief Introduction” (second edition, 2022) and “The Supreme Court and Constitutional Law” (fourth edition, 2025).