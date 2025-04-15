James Thomas (“Jim”) peacefully passed away in his sleep at home on March 21, 2025, at the age of 86.

A native of Humboldt, Tenn., Jim was a distinguished alumnus of Fisk University, where he earned his degree in history and government. His career spanned six decades of service with the American Red Cross, where he held numerous leadership positions. His work took him around the world, with leadership roles in Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Jordan, Liberia, and Malawi.

In addition to his humanitarian work, Jim was deeply involved in music and cultural preservation. He was a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while in college, and also sang with the Robert Shaw Chorale and the Paul Hill Chorale at the Kennedy Center. While at the Red Cross, he founded and directed the American Red Cross Jubilee Choir.

In retirement, Jim split his time between Stafford, Va., and Martha’s Vineyard, where he enjoyed a rich life surrounded by friends and family, including his beloved companions Alex, Lara, and his dog, Little Dude. He continued his humanitarian work as a volunteer at the Red Cross, and followed his passion for music and history by founding the U.S. Slave Song Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about authentic U.S. slave songs, where he also directed the Spirituals Choir.

His dedication to preserving Black heritage through music was reflected in his publications, “A Guidebook for Young People Studying U.S. Slave Songs” and “A Guidebook for Young People Studying U.S. Slave Songs Part II.”

Throughout his life, Jim embodied integrity, wisdom, and compassion, touching countless lives through his service, music, and unwavering dedication to those around him. His legacy will continue through the people he loved and the culture he helped preserve.

A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held on May 10, 2025. Details of a public memorial will be shared at a later date.