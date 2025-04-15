Live orchestra, Orca replica part of ‘Jaws’ 50th celebrations

Two months ahead of the 50th anniversary of “Jaws,” businesses are finalizing plans for the big summer season, which include a screening with a live orchestra and a to-scale replica of the interior of the Orca boat at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce announced some of the top events in a press release on Friday.

The height of the celebration kicks off on June 20, the film’s official anniversary, with the documentary “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” at the M.V. Performing Arts Center. The film, by National Geographic and Amblin Documentaries, explores behind-the-scenes stories of the movie and the novel it’s based on. The free screening is in partnership with the chamber and Island-based production company Circuit Arts.

Jaws in Concert will be held at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort, where the Cape Symphony Orchestra will play the “Jaws” soundtrack live side-by-side with a screening of the film.

The Discovery Channel will also host a week of VIP events.

Other events will focus on the Vineyarders who helped make the film. Charlie Blair, retired Edgartown harbormaster, will share stories from the set on June 21 at the Carnegie Heritage Center. The Wharf Pub is also hosting its Meet the Cast & Crew event during the anniversary week, featuring Jeffrey Voorhees (shark victim Alex Kintner in the film), Jeffrey Kramer (Deputy Hendricks), and production designer Joe Alves. The event has already sold out.

People curious about the making and impact of “Jaws” might also enjoy an exhibition at The Martha’s Vineyard Museum, which will run from May 24 to September 7 with rare photographs, oral histories, and original art and movie props. The Museum will also host the Amity Homecoming Weekend from June 19 to 23 with memorabilia, a scale replica of the interior of the Orca boat from the film, and special programs and talks.

On June 22 the Museum will host Reunion Day, where Islanders who acted in the movie will come together with fans and special guests for an interactive experience on the front lawn.

Sharks in the Parks public art installations will pop up in Oak Bluffs, there will be a “Jaws”-themed showdown between the M.V. Sharks baseball team and the North Shore Navigators on June 19, and the Barks & Sharks dog costume meetup is coming to the Edgartown Lighthouse on June 21.