State setting new albie, bonito restrictions

Island fishermen will likely need to pay close attention to their false albacore and Atlantic bonito catches this summer as Massachusetts regulators, for the first time ever, are poised to set a new, 16-inch length minimum and a combined, five-fish daily catch total for the two species.

The Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission approved the recommendation in late March in a 5-2-1 vote; final regulations are expected to be in place before the albie and bonito arrive to Vineyard waters in the summer.

The state’s division of Marine Fisheries has stated that the measures are precautionary, as there is no formal stock assessment for either species of fish. But while no formal study, the state has noted that recreational fishing of the two species has increased over the last few years across New England, and that is leading advocates to push for precautionary measures. State officials say that Atlantic bonito landings spiked this past year in Massachusetts, nearly six-fold the time-series median. The increase, state officials have noted, could be driven in part by a changing environment and warmer water temperatures increasing their local summertime availability, while other species have become less abundant.

While many Island fishermen are understanding of the Division of Marine Fisheries move to protect both of the species — two of the most popular sport fishes locally — some are questioning why the two are combined under one regulation and are pushing for bonito and albie to have individual sets of regulations.

Peter Sliwkowski, the owner of Larry’s Tackle Shop in Edgartown, wrote to the state in support of the state’s proposal, but not as one set of regulations.

“Larry’s Tackle Shop supports the MSBA’s proposal to establish regulations for False Albacore and Atlantic Bonito but strongly oppose combining regulations for these two species,” said Sliwkowski in a written statement to state regulators. “While both are targeted in the same inshore fishery, their biological difference, harvest practices, and uses justify separate regulations.”

Sliwkowski recommended a 19-inch size limit and 3-catch daily limit for albacore and agreed with the 16-inch size limit and five-per-person bag limit set for bonito.

Officials with the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby note that the regulations likely wouldn’t affect the Derby too much, as bonito already has a 21-inch requirement and albacore a 25-inch requirement.

“The bag limit, though, will make anglers pay close attention,” said Joe El Deiry, the new Derby Chairman. “It’s tricky because it’s combined — I’ve never seen that before.”

From El Deiry’s perspective, there likely won’t be any noticeable impact from limiting albacore, but for bonito — a fish that people love to smoke and eat — the impact may not be appreciated.

“People don’t really eat albacore, but often bonito will be caught in bunches and smoked, and they can’t do that anymore,” he said.

As a commercial bonito fisherman, Islander Johnny Hoy had mixed feelings about the new regulations.

“I guess they need to be proactive,” said Hoy to the Times. “I think the size regulation was good to keep people from taking a million small ones, but I don’t think it was a great move for the commercial guys — bonito was never a big money making fish but when they are in thick in August or September you can sell all you can catch.

“It’s just a fabulous eating fish, and if you can only bring five in, its gonna deprive people of the opportunity to taste them,” he added. ”It’s really not even worth going after them at five fish.”

Owners of Island fish markets, like Tyler Gibson from The Fish House MV in Edgartown, said they don’t sell false albacore, but they will likely not be selling as many bonito either as a result of the new regulations.

“It’s kind of unfortunate,” said Gibson. “In the summer it is something that’s nice to throw in the case and mix it up a little bit — in August and July, if we get any, it sells pretty well.”

Still, there’s been widespread support for the measure from fishing groups across the region. The president of American Saltwater Guides, Tony Friedrich, responded to the public comment section in support of the regulations; he pushed for them to be stricter.

“The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries should be applauded for taking a precautionary approach to these species,” Friedrich wrote in his letter. “Far too often, we are slow to react to changing fisheries and lose the opportunity to conserve a resource. This is a shining example of a state agency being proactive rather than reactive.

“While we fully support this effort, we ask for consideration to change the five fish limit to three,” Freidrich added. “That is still 18 fish for a boat of six anglers. No one needs that much False Albacore, and while Atlantic Bonito is excellent table fare, the meat is delicate and must be prepared quickly while not freezing well.”

State officials they’ll be finalizing the regulations likely by the spring.