Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: You do know that we could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty, and some are dull. Some have weird names, and all are different colors, but they all do have to live in the same box.

I just finished another book, but it is hard to describe. Two women who barely know each other are just about to leave abusive spouses. Soon, with no choice but to join together, they are trying to escape the FBI agents after one of the spouses. Also there are a teenage girl, a boy, and a baby. It is a fascinating, twisted, and amusing story called “Hadley & Grace.”

I don’t live on Spring Street, but I wonder if the neighbors might be happier if a manager were resident full-time on the property.

As you may know, I have been learning to walk properly again after some health issues. Last week I was as proud as a 2-year-old to walk the entire length of the hospital corridor from the main door to Orthopedics. Now if I could only double my speed, I might be able to keep up with some striding past me.

After you help clean up your favorite beach with Beach Befrienders from 10 to noon on Saturday, April 19, remember that the M.V. Museum invites you to enjoy a free celebration of Earth Day from noon to 3 pm. Enjoy hands-on activities, and explore ways to care for our Island environment at the museum, with free admission. Remember, VTA is free.

Hopefully, our Vineyard Haven library will be open after Monday next week in its new temporary home at 15 Church St.

At 5 pm on Zoom on Thursday, May 1, the Vineyard Haven library welcomes VeganMed pharmacists for a virtual presentation on navigating medications for those diagnosed with alpha- gal syndrome, by Zoom. Most of those can suffer negative effects from animal-derived ingredients, even in hand lotion. Register at bit.ly/MedsAndAlpha-Gal.

Brad Lopes and Taylor Smalley will discuss the deep ties between the Wampanoag communities and their more-than-human relatives like herring, whales, and eels, and the cultural significance of seasonal change in the Dawnland, called Sequan, cultural perpetuity with more than humans, on Saturday, April 26, at 4 pm, at the M.V. Museum. Fee.

It is important you plan to be at the Tisbury town meeting at the Tisbury School on Tuesday, April 29, at 7 pm. Find out where your tax money goes, up-close and personal. And help make those important decisions.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Ann Maley today. Happy birthday to Rozetta Hughes and Bob Tankard on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: You’re not old until your dreams become regrets.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.