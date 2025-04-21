‘A Day of Hope’ for unhoused Islanders

In light of Island nonprofit Harbor Homes closing their winter shelter for the 2025 season, staff and volunteers teamed up on Thursday with the West Tisbury Congregational Church to host a daytime buffet and supplies drive for unhoused individuals and locals who were looking for a warm meal on a sunny spring day.

The event, called “A Day of Hope” and set on the front lawn of the church with colorful signs and balloons, was meant to be a place for the unhoused to receive essential provisions as well as a celebration for locals who had utilized the shelter’s services through the winter; health and housing groups were also on hand to offer their services.

“It’s sad the shelter is closing [on Saturday],” said Sharon Brown, director of homeless services for Harbor Homes. “But we wanted to make sure they had everything they needed.”

Brown said that one client who was especially excited to dine on Thursday explained that she hadn’t been to a cookout in 25 years. Brown expressed her gratitude for that type of response and said they’re looking forward to continuing services at Harbor Homes in various capacities.

This end of season for Harbor Homes follows last winter’s report that a record number of guests utilized their winter shelter. This year, they said attendance was down for repeat guests, but up again with new clientele.

Officials said they saw 38 new guests this year at the shelter, ranging from ages 20 to 74. They said nine of that group previously attended Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools. While total attendance was down, Harbor Homes representatives believe that gap was because of thirteen locals they helped find permanent housing for in 2023.

“While we were pleased to see the success stories of some of our past guests, many of whom were long time guests of the shelter program, seeing that group move on but be replaced with new guests who we have never served before, demonstrates the critical need for an overnight shelter program here in our community,” Dr. Brian Morris, executive director of Harbor Homes, said in a statement.

At the Congregational church on Thursday, food was laid out on a picnic table with large portions of rice, beans and a full, Island-style cookout, provided by donation with baskets of essential items spread out on the front lawn — shoes, socks, bedding, first aid kits and sanitary supplies among them.

A person who utilized the services of the day, who remained anonymous, said she was happy for the opportunity to connect with locals.

“The event was well-needed to create happiness in the community,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the supplies she received. “Caring about community is important, and it’s just fun, especially before Easter,” she said with a grin, her hand shielding the sun from her eyes.

Representatives from the Massachusetts Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department and the Adult and Community Education (ACE) MV were set up on outdoor picnic tables with information and free items, such as water bottles and pamphlets. Other participating groups included Health Imperatives and Vineyard Health.

The intention of “A Day of Hope” was to prepare unhoused individuals who have utilized the winter shelter for a summer without the security of a home. Many have moved into the State Forest as was reported this past summer. According to a 2024 report from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, there was a jump in the unhoused population by 30 people from 2023 to the next year. In 2025, housing experts have said there may be more.

During the spring and summer, unhoused individuals can be more susceptible to health issues — like alpha gal or COVID. Public health officials have said they’re less able to reach unhoused people during the summer because of the lack of a permanent location for a shelter, and some reportedly rely on first aid kits and their own community for their needs when outreach isn’t available.

Harbor Homes staff said they assist however they can when the shelter is closed, and will be holding a summer lunch program with supplies and shower availability.

If you or someone you know is either in danger of or is experiencing homelessness and is in need of Harbor Homes services, please email Homelessprevention@harborhomesmv.org or call (774)563-3687.