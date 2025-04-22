David Alan Perzanowski, 67, passed away at his West Tisbury home, surrounded by family, on April 19, 2025.

David was born on July 13, 1957, to Wesley and Nancy Perzanowski in the back seat of the family’s DeSoto, on the way to the hospital in Springfield. Known affectionately by friends as “the Professor,” David graduated from Westfield High School in 1975. He received a bachelor of pharmacy degree from the University of Connecticut in 1980.

David moved to the Vineyard in the fall of 1981. Through the next decade, he worked at Edgartown Drug Store, Triangle Pharmacy, and the Oak Bluffs pharmacy.

In December 1991, David and his wife, Moira, opened the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy. Following 17 successful years, the Medicine Shoppe moved across the street and transformed into Vineyard Scripts Pharmacy. David served the Island community as a pharmacist for more than five decades.

David was predeceased by his mother, Nancy, and father, Wesley. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Moira, and his five children, Elena, Steven, Patrick, Matthew, and Kristin. David is also survived by his older brother, Alan and wife Sandra of Westfield.

In addition to being an avid skier, a connoisseur of lamb gyros, and a lover of “The Sopranos” and the music of Frank Zappa, David was most proud to be a loving husband, father, brother, and son, as well as a healer to his community. He will be dearly missed.

In 2005, David received two liver transplants that allowed him to spend an additional 20 years with the ones he loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David’s name may be made to Donate Life America, online at donatelife.net/contribute, or by mailing a check to Donate Life America, 5516 Falmouth St., Suite 302, Richmond, VA 23230.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 2 to 4 pm in the Chapman Funeral Home on Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, with a funeral service at 4 pm officiated by the Rev. Vicki Hanjian.