Attleboro principal selected to lead Edgartown School

The Edgartown School has a new principal selected for the next school year.

Superintendent of Vineyard schools Richie Smith announced that the school offered the job to current Attleboro High School Principal Kate Cambell, who has accepted the post.

Campbell has 15 years experience as a principal in three elementary public school districts, Plainville, Attleboro, and Foxborough. In 2022, she returned to Attleboro, where she has served as principal of the Attleboro High School. For the decade prior to her leadership positions, Campbell served as an educator, a special education teacher, and a behavioral specialist.

“I am really excited to be a part of the community and work alongside the Edgartown School team,” Campbell told The Times. “It is clear how invested the community is in their children and their learning.”

Superintendent Smith said that the school found a great candidate in Campbell. “We’re lucky to get her,” Smith said. “All the references said that she made everyone work harder. She was described as transformational, and someone who inspires trust. I feel really excited.”

Hiring a new principal caps off a search process involving school and community representatives aimed at replacing Shelley Einbinder, who retired last year. John Stevens has been serving as interim principal in the meantime; he was previously principal at the Edgartown School for more than a decade before serving as an assistant superintendent.

Campbell was one of three finalists, who also included Deborah DeBettencourt, current assistant principal at Edgartown School and a guidance counselor at Edgartown since 1993, and Justine DeOliveira, current assistant principal of MVRHS.

Smith said that DeBettencourt will continue serving as assistant principal, a partnership that he believes represents a good future for the school.

“My decisions are based on what I think is best for the school,” he said. “Debbie is great for the school. We’re not choosing one over the other — we’re getting both. To pair this team together is amazing.”

Campbell is expected to start July 1, after completing the school year in Attleboro.