Growing herbs and edible flowers

Interested in growing your own culinary herbs? You’re in luck. Rosemary Confalone will share her knowledge of common (and uncommon) kitchen herbs, provide tips and tricks for starting them from seed, and offer information about succession planting, so you can enjoy homegrown herbs all season long. She will also talk about keeping perennial herb plantings healthy, and adding edible flowers to your herb garden. Rosemary Confalone is a lifelong backyard grower, and former farmer. She has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Massachusetts in plant and soil science, with a focus in sustainable food and farming. Tuesday, April 29, 5:30 to 7 pm, Agricultural Hall, West Tisbury. More information at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/upcoming-events.