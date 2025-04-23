Worker falls to his death in Edgartown

A worker in Edgartown died yesterday after falling between 20 and 30 feet from a residential construction site located on Trapps Pond Road.

On Tuesday at 2:53 pm, Edgartown Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a report of an individual who had fallen from scaffolding. Upon arrival, they located the injured male outside where he had landed, in the walk-out basement egress.

First responders provided medical care and extricated the critically injured worker by ambulance to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital; he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The incident is under investigation by the Edgartown Police, Massachusetts State Police, OSHA, and the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the worker,” said Edgartown Police Chief Chris Dolby in a statement.

Island officials are directing questions to the DA’s office. The District Attorney’s office was not immediately reached.

This is the second time this year that a construction worker has fallen to his death in Edgartown. The district attorney’s office ruled the previous death accidental.