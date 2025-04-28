Chilmark passes leaf blower ban

Chilmark voters became the fourth town on the Island to approve a phased-in ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

On the town meeting floor on Monday night, discussion among Chilmark residents lasted about an hour and a half; voters passed three amendments and rejected three amendments. The amendments included an exemption for homeowners to the ban.

The overall approval of the ban passed unanimously.

Voters at town meetings in Oak Bluffs, Edgartown and West Tisbury earlier this month also passed a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers that will start in three years. Tisbury is set to take a similar vote on Tuesday night. Aquinnah voters will not act on the proposal this spring.