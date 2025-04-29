Gladys Segal

Gladys Ruth Segal passed away peacefully in her home on March 15, 2025, at the incredible age of 102.

She grew up in North Plainfield, N.J. In her childhood, she was famous for her toughness in defending her twin brother on the playground, and for her resilience after losing her mother, Tillie, when Gladys was only 12. Her family couldn’t afford to send her to college, but her intelligence and curiosity led her to follow her interests and eventually to work at Group Research. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Stanley, who passed away in 2010.

Gladys was able to befriend anyone, of any generation, and always kept up with the important life events of both her closest relatives and her many friends. Phone calls and time spent with her loved ones were the happiest parts of her days, as were reading books and the news every day until she was 101. She was also a fashion icon to everyone who met her.

Gladys was a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, and most recently great-grandmother to Katsu, who brought her so much joy in these past five years. For the last 15 years of her life, she lived in her Martha’s Vineyard home, looking out on the ocean. Her life on the Island was enriched by the friendship of her wonderful neighbors, her book group, and her former son-in-law. It was her wish to be able to stay in her house until the end of her life, and thanks to the care of Sandie Corr-Dolby and Theresa Boachi-Nti of Horizons Geriatrics, she was able to do that.

As her 100th birthday approached in 2022, she was asked what was the greatest change she had seen in her lifetime. Without hesitation, she answered, “The pandemic, because it affects everyone.” And that was Gladys at her core. Living her life to its fullest while caring deeply about others, especially her family and, most especially, her beloved granddaughter, Naomi.

Gladys was an institution and an inspiration. She was proof that life is so much more than longevity alone. As amazing as it was that she lived to 102 years old, Gladys exuded a strength, will, and heart to conquer challenges while always being generous toward others — toward her family, her friends, and to causes bettering people everywhere. Despite the challenges that came with old age, her love of life never faded.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Lesley; her granddaughter, Naomi Hirano; her great-grandson, Katsumasa Hirano; and her loving nieces and nephews. She will live on in the hearts of her friends and family. Those who knew her will always be thankful for the way she exemplified the importance of generosity, of questioning and researching, and to never believe that something is impossible to achieve.