Leaf blower ban passes fifth Island town

Tisbury has become the fifth town to approve phasing out gas-powered leaf blowers, doing so by a majority vote on Tuesday at town meeting.

In the down-Island town, the article bans gas-powered leaf blowers effective March 15, 2028 and limits their use until then.

Gathered at the gymnasium of the recently completed Tisbury School, voters passed the bylaw around 8 pm after a series of proposed amendments.

Voters approved an amendment by Margot Sharff, who presented the proposal to the town select board in January, to ban use of gas-powered blowers on Sundays and federal holidays before the full ban in 2028.

Voters rejected an amendment by Akeyah Lucas that would have only placed restrictions on commercial enterprises. Lucas said that she understood restricting commercial use, but questioned what homeowners would do with their gas-powered blowers come 2028. “Will homeowners have to trash their current, completely usable, gas combustion blowers?” she asked.

A similar amendment passed at Chilmark’s town meeting the day before.

Others in Tisbury were split on whether the restrictions and the Sunday prohibition were overreaches, and whether electric blowers were up to the task of replacing combustion models.

Alicia Lesnikowska supported the bylaw, arguing that people are too reliant on blowers. “Rake your leaves! That’s what I’ve been doing for 50 years,” she said, receiving the loudest applause during the article’s discussion.

Town department of public works director Kirk Metall spoke against the proposal, with doubts over electric blowers’ cost and effectiveness. “We purchased electric blowers a few years back,” he said of his department. “Each leaf blower is about $200. The batteries last about a half hour.”

“This does not work for my department and does not work for me as a person who only has Sundays to work around my house,” he said of the bylaw.

The town is exempt from the bylaw’s hourly and seasonal restrictions in the event of severe weather or an accident.

Before the full ban in 2028, the bylaw limits use of gas-powered leaf blowers from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. It also restricts them to March 15 through the end of May, and October 15 through January 15.

Tisbury’s bylaw differs from those in other towns in that it does not restrict use of electric leaf blowers during certain times of day and year. Aquinnah is the only town to have no leaf blower bylaw up for a vote this year.

Voters also defeated a motion to table the article.

Note:

Voters also approved appropriating $100,000 to replace the aging Owen Park Pier.

Voters also unanimously approved formation of a fish committee to manage herring at Chappaquonsett Pond and Creek.