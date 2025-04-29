Poet’s Corner: ‘Early Spring’ by Warren Woessner

Early Spring
By Warren Woessner
I think I have spotted a new sparrow.
Until the wind shows me
It’s a brown holdout oak leaf
That almost made it through the winter
The wind tips it over
And it’s a brown bowl
Ready to be filled with spring.
Warren Woessner has authored six books of poetry, most recently “Exit ~ Sky.” He is the poet laureate of the Vineyard Poetry Society.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.