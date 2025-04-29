Poet’s Corner: ‘Early Spring’ by Warren Woessner

Early Spring

By Warren Woessner

I think I have spotted a new sparrow.

Until the wind shows me

It’s a brown holdout oak leaf

That almost made it through the winter

The wind tips it over

And it’s a brown bowl

Ready to be filled with spring.

Warren Woessner has authored six books of poetry, most recently “Exit ~ Sky.” He is the poet laureate of the Vineyard Poetry Society.

