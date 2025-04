Do we dare hope for May flowers? Indeed! Be sure to catch the opening reception of a perennial favorite, “The Art of Flowers” exhibit, on May 4, from 4 to 6 pm, in the Francine Kelly Gallery at Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs. Individual, wild, and in gardens and vases, flowers will be depicted in a plethora of mediums. Refreshments will be served. “The Art of Flowers” runs through May 25.