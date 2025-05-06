Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Jack Silvia with a 10/4 +50 card

Second, Doug Werther with a 9/4 +70 card

Third, Sarah Belanger with a 9/4 + 42 card

Fourth, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +36 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +7 card

We had an astounding total of five 24-point hands, for George Giosmas, Doug Werther, Sammi Burns, Jeremiah Brown, and Paul Breen. There were a total of 13 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

We meet in the Culinary Department at the High School on Wednesday evenings. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play at 6 pm sharp!

If interested in playing, shoot me an email: maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!