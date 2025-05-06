Joan Frances Chavez

On Feb. 15, 2025, Joan Frances (Wilkinson) Chavez, 67, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, at her home in Vineyard Haven, on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard, a place she loved so much. Joan fought hard and never gave up, but succumbed to the aggressive nature of pancreatic cancer.

Joan was born on Nov. 23, 1957, in Woburn, and grew up in Johnston, R.I. The youngest of three sisters, she was an outstanding student, but had some mischievous tendencies that made life fun for her and her childhood friends. Joan was ambitious and hard-working all her life. In her teens she earned enough money to buy her first car by working in a textile mill. She bought a VW Bug she named Alvin, after her favorite guitarist, Alvin Lee. Not long after graduating from Johnston High School, Joan (and Alvin) moved to Los Angeles, to spread her wings.

In L.A., Joan worked to reach her goals of becoming an accountant and to have as much fun as possible. In 1979 she met her husband, Marcos, in an accounting class, while both attended Los Angeles City College. She graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from California State University, Los Angeles, and had a successful career as an accountant.

Joan relished living on the West Coast, and explored all it had to offer, from the desert to the sea and the mountains. Joan even had some interactions with a few Hollywood celebrities, and attended the 54th annual Academy Awards in 1982. But most of all she was very excited to buy her first house in Temple City, Calif., and make a home for herself and her husband, and all the furry friends that shared their life. Joan and Marcos were married on Sept. 27, 1987, in Providence, R.I.

In L.A., Joan developed and nurtured relationships with a group of people that became her second family. A very special relationship came about when she accepted a job as an au pair for a couple with two young daughters. Eventually Joan became such a part of the family that they hosted a wonderful West Coast wedding reception. This couple, along with the rest of Joan’s second family, provided all the love, guidance, and support that a young girl from Rhode Island needed after moving to a new city. They were always loved and held close to her heart.

Joan introduced her husband to the beauty of Martha’s Vineyard, and in 2004, they decided to travel cross-country — with no jobs, two cars, two dogs, and a cat — to their new home in Vineyard Haven. They were married for 37 years, but were best friends for 45 years. Joan always led the way, and her husband did his best to keep up.

On the Island, Joan worked in banking, and developed close friendships with several colleagues that lasted well beyond the workplace. In 2018, she found her dream job as assistant treasurer/collector for the town of West Tisbury. It was a role that perfectly aligned with her skills and passions, and she embraced the challenge with enthusiasm. She retired in 2024.

Joan loved making a home on the Island, and enjoyed all the gifts it had to offer. Her favorite places were the Gay Head Cliffs, Lambert’s Cove, and Lagoon Pond.

She loved Italian cuisine, and was able to travel to Italy twice. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, which always came on or near her birthday.

Joan was fun-loving, smart, quick-witted, and enjoyed having a good laugh; she was always quick to come up with amusing, insightful nicknames. She had an aptitude for design and fashion, and loved various crafts. She once won a bid at a charity auction, and was very proud of being able to design and make a rooster weathervane to display in her home. She loved any artwork with roosters. She loved to dance, and enjoyed the ballet. Her musical tastes were diverse, but her favorite group was the Beatles.

Joan always looked after everyone around her, never putting herself first — to a fault. She loved and cared for her pets throughout the years, and was always the first to notice a problem, and made sure they all lived healthy and happy lives. She was always thrilled to see the first signs of spring, and loved working in her garden and being outside with nature. She enjoyed taking care of her many indoor plants, and always supported efforts to care for our planet.

Joan will be remembered as a beautiful soul with a wit, smile, and wonderful laugh who brought joy to this world. She was a remarkable and loving spouse and best friend who could draw out the best in all who shared life with her. I will love you forever.

Joan is survived by her husband, Marcos Chavez; sisters, Janice Carbone and Lorraine Rusnak; many loving family members; the close friends she made on the Island; her loving friends (family) in Los Angeles; and her lifelong friends in Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her parents, William J. and M. Dorothy (Cadrain) Wilkinson.

Donations in memory of Joan may be made to organizations that support the environment, provide animal rescue, and conduct research on Alzheimer’s disease and pancreatic cancer.

As per Joan’s request, no memorial service will be held.