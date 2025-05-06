West Tisbury Town Column

I am writing on my first day out after being sick. It’s a lovely spring day, pleasantly warm, with no wind. Mary Bohan was here from Old Saybrook, showing her brother and sister-in-law, Micky and Chris Kelly, around the Island for a few days, and having a little time with James, Steph, and Iyla. Blue and I were invited over for breakfast, and it was nice to sit outside eating James’s blueberry pancakes.

Driving through town I saw the cherry tree at the end of the Edgartown Road and all the new plantings at Brandy Brow, shadbush and dogwoods, loads of daffodils. Turning up State Road toward Chilmark is Prudy and John Noon’s garden along the road, with two deliciously purple magnolias; they will make quite an entrance to town when grown to their full size. The planters at Alley’s are a colorful and varied collection of plants.

Sheila Morse of the Friends of West Tisbury Village and Meg Carmen of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum have formed a committee to raise money to replace the cemetery fence. To that end, they are planning an event based on Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, to be held on July 19. Appropriately, it will be held in the cemetery. They are asking town residents to help with displays on the graves telling the stories and contributions of their forebears who are buried there, and their place in West Tisbury history. There will be other programs, too, especially for kids. Start thinking about what you might want to present about your family’s history.

Congratulations to Sherm and Susie Goldstein. They are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Mansion House, their hotel in Vineyard Haven. Rebuilt twice after fires, the building was completely rebuilt by the Goldsteins in 2001. Now their grown kids, Josh and Nili, are part of the management. It’s a lovely Island and family story.

There’s lots going on at the library this week. Saturday, May 10, offers Improv Dancing at 10:30, Ballroom Dancing at 11:30, Lego Club at 1, Model Railroad enthusiasts at 3, and at 3:30 a concert by American jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony. I had never heard of Mr. Gardony, so looked him up, and found a terrific concert on YouTube. I can’t wait to see and hear him in person. Don’t miss his concert.

Other programs include an Improv Acting Class for ages 16 and up on Sunday, noon to 2. Writers Read will meet Monday evening at 7; email Niki Patton at gaia1muse@gmail.com to reserve a time to read. A special children’s Pony Story Time will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 at Misty Meadows. Martha Moore will be feted at an artist’s reception on Friday afternoon at 3:30. She is exhibiting her work in the Program Room through May.

The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living is sponsoring a 5K Benefit Walk for Dementia and Caregiver Services on Martha’s Vineyard. Walkers will meet at the Little Bridge on Oak Bluffs at 10 am on Saturday, May 17, to begin the walk to the “Jaws” Bridge and back. The rain date is May 18. A suggested donation is $30. Register at the bridge that morning, or call Katie Viera at 508-939-9440.

Mary Beth Norton has a new book, “I Humbly Beg Your Speedy Answer: Letters on Love and Marriage from the World’s First Personal Advice Column.” Both men and women regularly wrote to the Athenian Mercury, the London paper that began publishing the advice column in 1690. The preview I read sounds fascinating, amusing, with problems similar and remote from advice columns of the 2000s. Can’t wait to read the whole book and get MB to sign it.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.