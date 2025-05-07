1 of 23

Many people were first introduced to the presence of Lebanese culture on Martha’s Vineyard through Bravo’s “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” where cast member Amir Lancaster quickly became a breakout star. But the influence of the Lebanese community on-Island runs far deeper than reality television. Long before the show’s debut in 2022, Lebanese families and traditions were woven into the fabric of Vineyard life through food, family, faith, and a commitment to community. Their presence is a vibrant part of the Island’s cultural mosaic, one that deserves recognition beyond the spotlight of a television screen.

Today, we’re excited to spotlight the vibrant Lebanese heritage of Naji Boustany, co-owner and executive chef of Catboat Coffee Co. Nestled in the heart of the Island, Catboat Coffee is more than just a café — it’s a reflection of Boustany’s roots, passion for hospitality, and the flavors that have shaped his journey. From traditional influences to fresh local creativity, this is a tale of flavor, family, and finding home on the Vineyard.

For Boustany, cooking began in childhood — born from both tradition and necessity. Raised in a family where meals were a cornerstone of connection, he learned early on that food was more than just nourishment — it was storytelling, heritage, and love passed down through generations. But what truly deepened his passion for the craft was what happens beyond the plate. Boustany says, “There is always a story behind food. Food brings people together, whatever it is.”

Boustany fell in love with food behind the scenes — the growing, the sourcing, the systems that feed not just people, but entire communities. Understanding where ingredients come from and how they sustain those around him became just as important as how they’re prepared. For him, cooking is a full-circle experience rooted in culture, driven by purpose, and always in service to the community.

Before moving to the states, Boustany was the manager at the groundbreaking Souk El Tayeb corporation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 in Beirut, Lebanon, that focuses on supporting local farmers, local communities, and women. Its website states, “Tayeb holds several meanings in Arabic, including ‘good,’ ‘tasty,’ and, when talking to a person, ‘good-hearted.’”

According to the website, “The large organization that now exists as Souk El Tayeb began in 2004, when Kamal Mouzawak established a farmers market to promote the growers and producers of our country’s food, and provide them with a regular platform through which to earn money from their products, while using it as a unique opportunity to bring together communities that had been fractured by 15 years of civil war.”

The organization has since expanded into a social enterprise with national and international efforts to develop and preserve culinary traditions, rural heritage, and the natural environment in Lebanon, while also encouraging peaceful, supportive, and interfaith living.

“When I started working with the nonprofit and producers, I got to see where the food was coming from, how they grew the food, and how it supported everybody around me in such an impactful way. I said, ‘This is it, this is my whole life, this is my passion,’” Boustany says.

As he pursued his passion for creating impact through business and hospitality in Lebanon, fate had something extraordinary in store. At that time, Meredith Danberg-Ficarelli, a Vineyard native studying in New York, was sent to Lebanon for a school internship. By remarkable coincidence, she was placed at the very same organization Boustany was managing.

Working side by side with a shared passion for sustainability and zero waste, what began as a professional collaboration soon blossomed into something more. Their shared values, curiosity, and connection led to a love story that would eventually bring them back to the Vineyard, where their journey together took root in a whole new way. That journey, filled with purpose and passion, became the foundation of Catboat Coffee Co., a space where global experiences, Lebanese warmth, and Island charm blend in every cup.

After living in New York together for nine years, they moved to the Island in 2021 and started Catboat as a family business. Boustany says, “We are all here on the Island together, we all support each other, we all work together.” The family team includes Boustany, his wife Meredith Danberg-Ficarelli, her two brothers, Andrew Danberg-Ficarelli and Alexander Ficarelli-Danberg, and Alex’s wife, Morgen Schroeder: “Family and community are so important to me.”

Just like the classic catboats that inspired its name, the coffee shop embraces versatility — serving up a little bit of everything, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Boustany’s passion for nonprofit work and the behind-the-scenes craft of cooking didn’t end when he left Lebanon. He brought that same rich spirit — rooted in community, culture, and a deep respect for food and sustainability — to Martha’s Vineyard, where it continues to flourish. He says, “With a strong foundation in operations management and budgeting, my leadership at Catboat Coffee thrives on driving sustainable practices and optimizing supply chains. The role of CEO harnesses my expertise to not only guide our company toward growth and becoming the newest franchise in the market, but also to advocate for environmental justice … My tenure has been marked by strategic development and the meticulous management of resources, ensuring that our organizational mission aligns with our financial goals. At Catboat Coffee, we’ve championed a culture of sustainability, and I take pride in leading a team that’s committed to impactful, eco-conscious business solutions.”

Boustany’s dedication to community and leadership on the Island extends far beyond Catboat Coffee. When he first moved to the Island he began his involvement with Island Grown Initiative, diving in in whatever capacity to help. He says, “I helped them as a consultant, on the farm, in the Food Pantry as a business manager, in the kitchen with their meals, etc. — food, people, and the land is me, this is my personality, this is what I am all about.”

He also took part in other local initiatives such as the Vineyard Way, which focuses on food security on the Island. “Learning about food security and sustainability connects us more deeply to our food, our community, and the future of our planet,” Boustany says. His work with these organizations reflects a deeper mission: to uplift and support the communities he’s a part of through meaningful, lasting impact. Whether through food, advocacy, or hands-on leadership, Boustany continues to be a driving force for positive change on Martha’s Vineyard. Naji and Meredith have intentionally built their café as a community hub — one that not only serves thoughtfully crafted food and drink but also tells the stories behind them.

Visitors are invited to learn about the origins of ingredients, the cultural significance of traditional Lebanese dishes, and the intention behind every menu item. Whether it’s through a quick conversation at the counter or a thoughtful sign next to the daily special, Catboat is all about connection — to culture, to place, and to people.

With growing interest and steady foot traffic, the team has launched a Catboat Coffee newsletter to stay better connected with their customers and community.